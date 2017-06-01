Saints snatch victory by six goals

Eudunda-Robertstown v BSR

A1- Eudunda-Robertstown 30 def BSR 24

It was a tough, contested game with both teams getting numerous turnovers.

BSR defenders rebounded well.

The Saints picked up in the third quarter converting more turnovers.

BSR finished off strongly in the last quarter but the Saints were too good in the end, coming away with the win by six.

A2- NO GAME

B1- Eudunda-Robertstown 23 def by BSR 29

It was a great first quarter by both teams.

It took the goalies a while to adjust to the wind but they soon settled into the conditions.

The Saints’ Demi Schulz drove well down the court to keep her team in the game.

BSR’s Maddie Gent shot beautifully in the second half to creep away from the Saints.

B2- Eudunda-Robertstown 70 def BSR 17

A great start by the Saints, capitalising well on its turnovers. BSR fought hard all game and did not give up, with Tiarne Dearlove moving from GK to GS in the last quarter and shooting well.

The Saints’ defence was tight all game and the goalies capitalised to come away with a comfortable win.

C1-Eudunda-Robertstown 35 def BSR 18

The Saints started the game strongly in attack with Ashlee Prior and Tiarna Roocke shooting well.

Paige Vandenberg stepped up to provide plenty of turnovers all game for the Saints, with her team mate Corina Turner keeping a steady lead.

BSR’s Lauren Ferme in defence made the Saints work harder. The Saints were too strong on the day to come away with the win.

C2-Eudunda-Robertstown 14 def by BSR 74

BSR made strong plays and sound leads which enabled it to obtain a large lead in the first quarter.

The Saints kept working on getting the ball down the court, but found it very difficult to maintain possession.

BSR’s GA Karen Ide and GS Kath Landford demonstrated solid team work and made great use of their height. A well played game by BSR.

15 and under- Eudunda-Robertstown 19 def by BSR 43

BSR started strongly, capitalising on turnovers to gain a good lead going into quarter time.

Players demonstrated accurate passing and shooting for all four quarters.

The Saints worked hard defensively in the second half to narrow the margin, however BSR was too strong and came away with a good win.

J1- Eudunda-Robertstown 35 def BSR 29

A very evenly contested game, with both teams starting strongly.

The Saints’ Breea Schutz and BSR’s Ruby Stringer shot beautifully.

The Saints turned the game with several turnovers to take the lead.

Great defence by the Saint’s Sophie Nietschke in a great game to watch.

J2- NO GAME

J3- NO GAME

J4- Eudunda-Robertstown v BSR

A great attacking game by the Saints, shooting well all game. Both teams showed positive team encouragement with players in both teams playing in a variety of positions and adapting to these positions well.

The ball moved down the court well with strong passing by the Saints.

J5- Eudunda-Robertstown v BSR

Another great match, BSR came out firing with an early lead. Some great chasing of the ball and tight defending.

There were a few falls by the Saint girls but they got up and kept persisting.

BSR had some great passages of play, capitalising on these well.

