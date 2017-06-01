Six-goals for Will Combe

THERE was not much joy for BMW Lions at Wilmington and fans were glad to hear the final siren after watching Crystal Brook Roosters go from strength to strength to record a massive 104-point win.

The Brookies led by two goals at quarter time and the Lions had good reason to feel pleased with their effort so far.

Crystal Brook played safe, secure football in the second quarter and did just enough to kick a casual four goals while allowing only one through at the other end.

After half time Crystal Brook put the foot down and went for broke, kicking 13 goals to one including a 7.6 to nothing last quarter.

Midfielder William Combe was best on ground by a fair margin and top-scored with six goals.

Nathan Lambert, Luke Kapitola, Luke Slattery, Campbell Combe (three goals) and Dan Hill (four goals) all featured prominently. Ben Coffey and Joseph Slattery kicked two goals each.

BMWs best were Jamie Robinson on a wing, Mick Bury across half back, Jordan Storey, Sam Keller and Jake Keller. Their goals were all singles to Robinson, Kyle Blesing, Simon George and Edward

Trupp.

