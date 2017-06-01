Wells girls snare win by two

LONG Plains came out on top at quarter time with a seven-goal lead but Two Wells stood up to the challenge and came back to take the two-goal win.

It was in the second quarter that Two Wells took back control of the game and were able to even the score at half time.

Stacey Gameau was again best on court and atypically played the first half of the game in GK, where she heavily contributed to the seven-goal turnaround.

Two Wells made some significant positional changes after half time, despite their incredible efforts in the second quarter to turn the game around, and the score remained even at three quarter time.

Two Wells’ Stephanie Walker (GS) shot with accuracy throughout the game and added all 12 of Two Wells’ goals to the scoreboard in the third quarter.

For the first time this season, Long Plains had a 2016 A1 premiership player return to the court in Jane McBride (GS) in the final quarter.

It will be interesting to see if she becomes a regular player this season, as her experience and skill will be valuable to the very young and developing side.

Smart recognised her girls need to play hard and strong netball for the entire game if they want to match it against the other teams.

“We are showing exciting signs and believe that we will be a serious contender in the near future,” Smart said.

Long Plains take on the second placed team Virginia next week, and Two Wells will play Hamley Bridge at home.

Quarter scores (LP-TW): Q1 14-7, Q2 16-16, Q3 28-28, Q4 37-39. Best players Nicole Wohling (LP) & Stacey Gameau (TW)

