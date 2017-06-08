Breathtaking Roosters turn it on

AT Rooster Park, ten goals to leading full forward Dan Hill set Crystal Brook up nicely for a breathtaking 31.24 (210) to 3.10 (28) win over Jamestown-Peterborough.

The young inexperienced Magpies did not know what to do next as they were being swamped by red and white guernseys.

The Pies went inside their own 50 just 19 times for 3.10 and that was never going to be enough against the star-studded Rooster combination which had over 60 entries inside its 50 for a mammoth 210 points.

Renowned centreman and Sunday Mail medallist, Luke Kapitola, emerged best on ground with current medallist Cam Combe and Hill while Matt Gates, Luke Slattery, Will Combe (five goals) and Joel Millard (four goals) rated highly.

Best for the Magpies were Nick Rynne (one goal), Ben Woodall, Henry Moore, Dayle Munro (one goal) and Josh Barrett (one goal).

