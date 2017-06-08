BSR: Seven starts, seven wins

THE BSR Tigers completed the first seven rounds of the 2017 season undefeated with a 44-point victory over the South Clare Demons at Spalding on Saturday.

BSR won the toss, kicked north and Tom Wilsdon converted the opening goal for the day from 35 metres out with four minutes gone after marking a pass from Cameron Longbottom.

Two minutes later Liam Whitwell made no mistake from 30 metres out and it was three goals to zip by the 11-minute mark when Sam Martin guided the footy through the middle from deep in the pocket.

The Demons fired up and four minutes later it was Daniel Kuhndt that got the ball rolling booting his first major and with 18 minutes on the clock Kuhndt repeated the feat slamming home his second goal for the quarter.

Early in time-on Josh Pearse levelled the scores putting through the visitors third for the game, but Sam Heinjus went bang off one step for six points from 40 metres out and the Tigers were a goal up at quarter-time 4.4-28 to 3.4-22.

The locals were two goals up within the first minute of the second term with Lachie Wilsdon marking the footy and sailing it home from the paint at 50, but Kuhndt replied for the Demons and the utility had three.

Whitwell answered for the Tigers with the coach swooping on a loose footy and snapping his second from 30 and the locals stretched out the advantage a bit more when Lachie Wilsdon took a strong contested mark and converted his second from 40 metres out.

South got one back and it was that man Kuhndt again that penetrated the large opening, giving him four majors for the half, but the Tigers were 13 points up 7.8-50 to 5.7-37.

