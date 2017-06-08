Cats silence critics winning 3 straight

Against the odds Blyth/Snowtown has won three games on the trot, with their latest victim being the Southern Saints by 42 points at Eudunda on Saturday.

Eudunda/Robertstown kicked south in the first term with the aid of a slight breeze in bright conditions and they attacked with 2 minutes gone, but Kane Schulz missed a snap at goal under pressure from close range.

Two minutes later good work out of defence from Jace Andriske and Wayne Kimmorley finished with Shay Clifford marking 35 metres out from goal and converting the Cats opening major for the game.

The Saints responded and it was Tyson Launer that was rewarded with a free for a strong tackle on a Cat before giving the footy to Dav Wallfried and from 60 metres out Wallfried went bang for six points.

Blyth/Snowtown answered in emphatic fashion with Luke Ashby receiving a free for a Saint throw and making no mistake from 45 metres out and AJ Wood slotted through his first after marking the footy 40 metres out.

The locals made a promising move forward entering time-on started by great work out of defence from Gabe Laucke, but they finished with a rushed behind before Launer bombed the footy to the hotspot, Jed Michalk marked, kicked truly and the Saints had cut the deficit back to 4 points at the first huddle 2.2-14 to 3.0-18.

The visitors gained a handy break in the opening minutes of the second term starting with great forward pressure from Wood who nailed a Saint with the footy, got the free and goaled from 30 metres out.

Ben Pratt marked a clearing kick from a Saint, received a 25-metre penalty and hit Clifford on the lead and from 45 metres out Clifford sent the footy over the goal-umpires head.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.comd