Hawks by 88 points at Burra

The RSMU Hawks never had too much of a problem getting over the BBH Rams at Burra on Saturday smacking the locals by 88 points.

The Hawks kicked north in the first quarter and they had their fair share of the footy, but they squandered opportunities in front of goal with Craig Mullins, Josh Vater and Cooper Behn kicking truly.

The Rams did go inside their forward fifty a number of times, but the visiting defence continually drove the footy out of the danger zone and RSMU was 21 points up at the first change of ends 3.5-23 to 0.2-2.

RSMU was much more efficient in the second stanza only missing the target twice, Mullins converted his second major for the half and Jack Connell got his name on the goal-kickers list.

The inform Patrick Clark slotted through two goals for the quarter, as did Vater giving him three for the half and Damian Hynes also sent the footy over the goal-umpires head twice.

BBH got their mojo happening late in the term with Josiah Clifford running onto the footy and snapping truly from 35 metres out and Boh Wall received a pass from Joe McInnis before playing on and goaling from close range, but the Hawks were in control leading by 57 points at the long break 11.7-73 to 2.4-16.

The locals put the brakes on their more fancied opponents in the third term, but they still got through the Rams defence a few times with Mullins, Clark and Hynes all nailing a third major each while Vater took his tally to four goals for the day.

During the time-on period an ordinary switch from a Hawk allowed Chris James to spoil the footy, Clifford roved the crumbs and from 30 metres out snapped his second, but the visitors entered the home straight 76 points in front 15.9-99 to 3.5-23.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.comd