Meyer coaching North Eastern

ALL roads lead to Gladstone this Saturday, with Paul Meyer (pictured top, right) coaching North Eastern in their quest to regain the Landmark Cup.

After taking home the inaugural Landmark Cup in 2007 from Snowtown, the North Eastern Football League won again the following year at Balaklava and in 2013, they won the cup for a third time, that year at Jamestown.

Following their fourth Landmark Cup success in 2015 at Snowtown, the NEFL slipped over to Balaklava last year to have a crack at defending the title, but they were blown away by eventual winners, Northern Areas in the first half, conceding five goals before fighting back to go down by 11 points.

With the association games played over two 18-minute halves plus time-on, if you let a team get a run on early in the game and they gain a decent break, the team playing catch-up football rarely bridges the gap.

North Eastern train tomorrow night, Thursday at Clare, the selection committee will finalise the team that will take to the Gladstone oval on Saturday and there’ll be a few new faces lining up for their first crack at representative football for the NEFL.

BBH on-baller Joe McInnis is a good chance of getting the nod, Cohen Pettitt, Chris Puiatti and Jayden White from North Clare are in good form and should be in the mix, Min/Man gun Steve Rusca won’t be left out and neither should Jack Wilkins from Eudunda/Robertstown.

Under 21 players that are a fair chance of being selected for North Eastern include the McInnis brothers Joe and Lachie, Wilkins, White, Rooster Lachie Jaeschke, Cat Ashley Giles, Demon Nick Owen and Tiger Alex Morgan.

