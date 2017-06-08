Ramettes hold onto third spot

Virginia (48) def

Long Plains (40)

Long Plains came to play for points against a strong Virginia side in what Virginia coach, Schae Trask, described as a very close call.

Virginia was without Jessica Hurst, who has been playing extremely well this season, but Mikaela Purdie returned to the court after being out with injury last week.

It seems Long Plains have also held onto Jane McBride, who played GA for the entire game.

Teams were well matched until half time, with the score level at 21.

“It was Longies’ defensive pressure across the entire court which caught my girls off guard,” Virginia coach, Schae Trask said.

Virginia made changes going into the third quarter and had debutant, Samantha Finnie, step into GA, who shot accurately.

It was this quarter that gave Virginia its final lead of eight goals.

Virginia’s defence, Amy Lennerth and Hailey Maiden, were consistently strong from quarter to quarter and Trask attributed much of their success on the day to how well they worked together.

Virginia held on to third place on the ladder, while Long Plains are sitting sixth.

(awaiting a copy of the scoresheet) Quarter scores (Virg-LP): Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 48-40 Best players (Virg) & (LP)

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.comd