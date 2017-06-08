Ready for Country Champs

Clare Medical Centre has once again got behind the North Eastern Netball Association’s country championships side, providing warm up tops for the squad. Pictured are (back from left) Emma Shattock (BBH), Sharyn Roberts 17U Coach (BBH), Tod Owen (CMC), Sue Dobbs NENA Country Champs Coordinator), Michael Nugent (CMC), Katie Liebelt A Grade coach (SC), Alyssa Pawelski (NC), Steph Walker (MM) (front) Lucienne Ruddenklau (BS), Paryss Maunder (SC), Sophie Nietschke (ER), Mackenzie Schonberg (MM), Abby Griffiths (RSMU), Lucy Wilsdon (BSR). PHOTO: YANA ZANETTE

