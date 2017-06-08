Still playing the waiting game

I am back this week to talk a bit about the analog year I chose in January early this year – the year of 2006.

There are many ways to try to forecast – the most obvious one is to use climate models and hope they are correct.

I am different as I use analog years and real time observations, and track certain movements in the weather patterns, and marry them up with other years.

Last year, we saw a record breaking El Nino end, and a record breaking Negative Indian Ocean Dipole develop.

So given what 2016 delivered, a response the other way was always coming, as the weather behaves in reactive fashion.

In January this year, I was certain 2006 was the analog year that best matched the current situation, and I then started to track its progress to see if there were correlations.

Indeed there was, both with temperature and rainfall patterns in the first three months.

Then came April, where the pattern did not match up.

The reason was obvious – in 2006, the Easterlies in the Tropical Pacific were non-existent, and this allowed warm water to develop there.

And that started in April, however this year, the Easterly trade winds increased dramatically, and kept the monsoon trough pegged over Northern Australia.

And that led to the very good system on April 20, where most of SA, bar the EP, saw substantial falls, in fact the last good rains the YP and parts of the Mid North have seen.

So in April, the correlation was no longer there, and I went to school on how this would affect the months ahead.

In May, we saw two systems at the back end of the month, as I predicted, but both did not favour SA, and only the SE received the rain.

At that point, the Antarctic Oscillation has been positive, and that has placed a ridge over SA, keeping it fine.