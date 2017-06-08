Tiger’s second-half rally

After a very even first half at Roo Park, one side had to crack after half time and on this occasion it was Orroroo that buckled.

Southern Flinders took control over what was a persistent Orroroo to eventually run out 21-point winners in a hard-fought contest.

The Roos goaled from the opening bounce when skipper Tom Reid took the tap from ruckman Matthew Bukovskis and found speedster Jake Foulis on the burst who launched a huge kick for full

points.

Declan Duffy kicked another for Orroroo and Southern Flinders looked rattled.

The Roos clearly missed late withdrawal Darren Hughes and without his influence in the centre it allowed the Tigers to dictate terms and they made their move.

Jacob Graetz kicked the first of five for the day and Shane Ballantyne levelled the scores with a regulation mark and goal.

The Tigers kicked clear in the last half before running out 14.5 (89) to 10.8 (68) winners.

