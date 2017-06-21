CGVC waiting on sports club commitment

CLARE and Gilbert Valleys Council is seeking a financial commitment from local sporting clubs towards the Clare Sporting Precinct Redevelopment as one of several stipulations before endorsing council’s draft 2017/18

budget.

With council set to pledge $2 million support for the $10 million project, it is expecting relevant Clare sports clubs to collectively contribute a little more than $500,000.

Council also requested clarification from the State Government on whether it will receive full compensation from its insurance claim of $4.3 million incurred from storm and flood damage over the past 12 months.

CGVC acting CEO, John Coombe, said it was a reasonable request.

“We’ve worked closely with Tonkin consultants on it and we’re meeting all the guidelines, we appear to be fully compliant,” he explained.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com