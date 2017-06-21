Clare Valley Waste making the most of green grant

THE early success of Clare Valley Waste’s expansion into green waste collection and processing has triggered several Mid North councils considering the introduction of a green waste kerbside service.

Clare Valley Waste managing director, Gavin Mills, said the green waste venture has added another vital branch to the Brinkworth-based business’ evolving services.

Earlier this year, Clare Valley Waste Services, was awarded a $299,696 grant through Green Industries SA for upgrades and an organics pad, which has diverted 1000 tonnes from landfill and created two jobs.

The expansion was supported by Wakefield Regional Council, which introduced a kerbside green waste collection service about 12 months ago.

