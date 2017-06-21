Gladstone CFS volunteers’ service recognised

Gladstone CFS Brigade hosted a barbecue and award presentation ceremony at the Gladstone CFS station on Sunday to thank and recognise its members.

The barbecue was well attended by the CFS members and their families and the awards were presented by the Regional Commander of Region 4, Bluey Devine.

Bundaleer Group officer Tom Flavel and Deputy Group Officer Tom Humphris were also present. Master of ceremonies for the awards presentation ceremony was the Captain of the Brigade Wayne Phillips.

