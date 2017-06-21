Hallett Mini Mart open

The Hallett Mini Mart is open for trade again following an 11 month hiatus, and offers residents and travellers all the conveniences of a local corner store and more.

Proprietor Chris McGloin has taken on the role as store manager, and says while it has taken a couple of weeks to build, the locals have been very supportive and business is picking up.

“We opened on May 7, and the locals have been so, so supportive,” he said.

“It started off a bit slowly, but now we have days that are actually pretty hectic, usually Fridays.”

