Hay truck goes up in smoke

A hay truck caught fire at the intersection of Wilkins Highway and Whyte Yarcowie Road, about 2km out of Jamestown, last Thursday (June 15).

The Country Fire Service’s Jamestown 24P, Jamestown 34P and Bundaleer logistics, along with 11 crew, responded to the incident.

It took crews about 30 minutes to control the blaze, but a further 3.5 hours to clean up the scene including pushing smouldering hay bales into a nearby paddock, clearing the truck from the road, cleaning debris and oil from the road.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

CFS received assistance from SAPOL, The Northern Areas Council, and Department of

Transport.

Photo by: Michael Millane