Plains power plant play – Alinta’s plans for $450m facility near Mallala

Energy retailer Alinta Energy is proposing to build a $450 million gas power plant at Reeves Plains, which the company says, could provide electricity assurance to local residents in times of peak power demand.

Once operational the company says the plant will supply up to 300 megawatts of power at peak times from the 40-hectare site on the corner of Redbanks Road and Days Road, approximately 12 kilometres south-east of the Mallala township.

Giving a deputation to Adelaide Plains Council (APC) councillors on Monday June 19 was Alinta’s manager of business development, Huw Adler, and general manager of power development Gary Bryant; along with Greg Harrison of consultancy firm Arcadis.

Mr Adler told councillors the plant would have an operational life of 25 years and consist of six individual turbines, which would provide power to the grid during peak demand.

Mr Adler said the company wished to consult with local residents about the project and had set up an information line and website.

The Reeves Plains Power Station is scheduled to be in operation by January 2019, with a construction period of 12 months.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com