Playford backs off rate grab

Playford councillors unanimously voted against increasing land rates for primary producers and residents whose homes are worth more than $250,000 at a special council meeting held on June 13, in what was coined by local Angle Vale resident, Don Auchote, as “rats jumping off the ship.”

The council has never been subject to such a large amount of community backlash over a proposed rate change, and the vote in favour of keeping rates at the current level was welcomed with loud cheering and applause by a packed gallery, of more than 300 people.

The controversial draft Rating Policy was first brought to the public’s attention by one local Angle Vale resident.

By posting publicly on Facebook groups, ‘Everything Angle Vale’ and ‘Everything Virginia and Surrounds’, the information was able to get through to a considerable number of people.

