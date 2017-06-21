Rains honoured in Hands of Fame

Burra singer Tracey Rains was inducted into the SA Country Music Hands of Fame during the June long weekend, the ceremony forming part of the week long SA Country Music Festival held at Barmera.

Named in honour of industry great, Rocky Page, the ‘Hands of Fame’ ceremony involves inductees placing their hand print in a concrete guitar, with their name inscribed on a stainless steel neck set into the guitar.

Each of the inductees sign their signature on the guitar with a wooden pen crafted from Riverland timber.

An accomplished vocalist and songwriter, Tracey has been on the country music circuit from a young age, and has performed with many industry professionals including Beccy Cole, Carol Sturtzel, Lee Kernaghan, Troy Cassar-Daly, Adam Harvey, Craig Giles, Carter and Carter and more.

