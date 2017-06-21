Still uncertain on forest future

The Jamestown and Wirrabara communities remain in limbo over the future of public access to their forests once they are sold, but say they have sent a clear message to the State Government about what they want.

Bundaleer Forest Community Areas Association (BFCAA) interim chair Greg Boston says the State Government has been given a clear mandate to secure existing recreational trails, huts and associated facilities at Bundaleer and Wirrabara forests as Greenways.

“State Government asked for feedback on the Your Say Greenways and the community responded with 320 comments plus an unknown number of emails,” Mr Boston said.

