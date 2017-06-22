RSMU’s solid first half sets up 17-goal win over North

RSMU v North Clare

A1- RSMU 54 def North Clare 37

A strong first half by RSMU, turning the ball over on many occasions creating lots of scoring opportunities with excellent positioning by Sophie Griffiths and Zoe Hier, enabling it to take a 14 goal lead.

RSMU kept up the intensity for the third but allowed North to dominate the fourth. Excellent goal shooting by Alyssa Pawelski and dominating play in the second half by Chelsea Panoho.

A2- RSMU 42 def North Clare 41

A close and enthralling contest by two teams desperate to secure a win for the entire 60 minutes.

The first quarter saw North take control early with RSMU hitting back to be one goal down at the first break.

The second quarter was much the same as the first with Bridget Ellery in GS for North Clare causing major headaches for the hard working Jaz Connell from RSMU. North got away by five before RSMU hit back late to be one down at the half time stoppage.

Changes by both coaches at half time didn’t allow either team to break away and the clock ran out with RSMU one up.

