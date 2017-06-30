Burra wins battle with Balaklava

U14s (Played at Balaklava)

Burra 3 defeated Balaklava 0

It was fine weather and fine form for Burra on the weekend.

Playing the home team at home (Balaklava), coach Paul Williams applied a bold strategy that had many team members playing in new positions.

Montana Hammill absolutely nailed it in her debut as goalie with not a single goal scored against her.

Burra’s offensive side started strongly with Annalise Stockman scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes, followed by Bradtke Stockman with the second goal as the sibling rivalry heated up.

Balaklava came back strongly forcing Burra to defend fiercely before half time. The second half ran in much the same fashion with Annalise one-upping her brother to score again early in the second half.

Balaklava fought back right up to the full time whistle almost scoring in the final minutes.

A great effort by all with the coaches incentive awarded to Kiera Mackay for good placement and Annalise for the double goal score.

Great to see the Balaklava team keeping the pressure on for the full 50 minutes – what a great game.

Report by Kylie McKay.

Goals: Burra – Annalise Stockman 2, Bradtke Stockman 1

Best players – Burra – Jasper Weatherstone, Harrison Williams, Jed Devine. Balaklava – Eli Battistessa, Faith Battistessa, Nick Lawrie

