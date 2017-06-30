Jamestown Strike to host futsal country championships

Jamestown Strike futsal competition is celebrating 10 years of Friday night futsal in the Big Shed.

As a competition established by a keen group of parents in 2007, it has grown to a great evening of sport for many junior players.

This season, 22 junior teams have been playing on Friday nights, with teams from throughout the Mid North region, while senior competition is played on Monday nights.

As part of its 10 year celebration, the Football Federation of South Australia (FFSA) has asked Jamestown to host this year’s country futsal championships, which will be held at the Big Shed in Jamestown on Sunday, July 9.

Teams will travel from the Adelaide Hills, Yorke Peninsula, Roxby Downs, Port Augusta and Port Pirie to play alongside local Jamestown teams.

Players in the championships will range in age from 10 to 16 years, with both boys and girls teams competing.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com