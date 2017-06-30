Local derby fitting for Pawley’s 200th

It doesn’t get much better than this, Tyson Pawley lining up for his 200th senior game for the North Clare Football Club against South Clare in the local derby.

As was predicted the South Clare Demons came off second best last Saturday when they ran into the Hawks at Riverton, they did outscore the locals in the last quarter, but the damage was done and they went down by 29 points to slip down to the fifth rung of the ladder.

The North Clare Roosters suffered the same fate the week before, but they got quite a spanking from the Hawks, to the tune of 15 goals, before bouncing back last week at Clare against the Cats, winning by 46 points and lifting them to the third rung of the Premiership ladder.

This Derby has all the ingredients to be like no other with both clubs in pretty good form in 2017, jostling for spots in the top half of the ladder and there’s a big possibility that the pair will faceoff in the fourth Derby for the season on the second Sunday in September at Robertstown.

Recent Derbies have been fairly tame compared to the early days when a truck load of bandages and a wheelbarrow of needles and cotton were a necessity, but this might be the one that’s not for the faint hearted.

Derby, Showdown, shootout at the Ok Corral, call it what you like, the local battle between South and North Clare this Saturday will be an absolute cracker and it could go either way.

Roosters by 3 points

