NAFA lads crowned at North Adelaide zone carnival

The Northern Areas under 15 football team won the North Adelaide Zone carnival played at Port Augusta on Monday, June 12.

The team played and won its three games convincingly, defeating Port Augusta by 64 points, and then Port Pirie and Whyalla by about three goals.

Coach, Chook Harlsett, was thrilled to coach his team to victory, and wished the boys the best for their football futures.

Chook said he was very proud of all the lads, and made special mention of skipper, Kallis Freer, vice captain Leo Coates, and Will Smart who was named player of the day for NAFA.

