North replaces South in third

North Clare has replaced their hometown rival on the third rung of the ladder after beating the Blyth/Snowtown Cats by 46 points at Clare on Saturday.

The Roosters won the toss and kicked north in the first term on a great day for footy and they struck first with Sam Panoho streaming down the outer wing before finding Jayden White deep in the scoreboard pocket.

White split the centre with a clever check-side kick for his first and the locals continued to attack, but wasted several opportunities in front of goal before Tom Crawford shrugged off a Cat and hit White who converted his second.

The Cats had numbers dropping back making forward entries difficult for the locals and very late in the term the visitors made a positive move forward, Luke Ashby received a free and got Blyth/Snowtown on the board, but North Clare was 13 points up 2.8-20 to 1.1-7.

The visitors closed the margin up a bit more early in the second term with James Morgan swivelling around and snapping truly, but the Roosters replied after forcing the footy forward to Tyson Pawley who marked and converted his first from the canteen pocket.

