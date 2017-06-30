Peckers beat United with last kick of the game

AFTER a competitive contest back in round two when Balaklava overran United by 26 points at Ralli Park, this time the sixth-placed Tigers were looking to get back on the winners list after a disappointing 56-point loss to rivals, Mallala last week.

Last round also saw the Peckers take care of their archenemy, Hummocks-Watchman Eagles at Balaklava by 33 points but in the meantime, they lost key personnel, Todd McPharlin (concussion), and Riley McDonald (broken arm) in the battle.

The trip to Long Plains would also see inform ruck/forward Hayden Walker unavailable, while Daniel Butterfield returned to the seconds.

Dylan Ruiz returned from suspension, while tall, Christopher Marshall, defender, Bryce Chapman and colt; Tyson Lamond received promotions to cover the absentees.

The hosts only had the one change, with Bradley Shimmin in and Simon Schulz out.

After a hotly contested opening half to the first quarter, the home side, kicking with the wind, were eventually the first to put a major on the scoreboard through Dan Horsnell from a stoppage free.

The visitors answered shortly after when the elusive Thomas Chapman scored from a clearance.

With clearances virtually breaking even with promoted Tigers ruckman, Glen Graham, and support act Todd Payne matching up well against Balaklava pair, Scott Charman and the mobile Joshua Harknes, it was going to come down to which outfit was able to generate more pressure around the footy and then use it efficiently going forward.

The Peckers booted their second goal when Joshua Butterfield set up Dean Storic inside 50.

