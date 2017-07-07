Back to barrow for Burra Breathers

A gathering of “barrow pushers” met at the Burra Hotel on Friday night where a good deal of reminiscing and stories were shared.

Organised by former Burra teacher, Colin Baker, the reunion of the “Burra Breathers”, one of a handful of local teams to compete in the Barrow Push, was to coincide with the return visit to Burra of fellow team member Paul Smedley, who now lives in Denmark.

In 1883, the Burra Mine closed forcing many miners to seek work elsewhere, including Broken Hill, so the miners packed up their belongings in their wheelbarrows, weighing about 40 kilograms, and made the long walk to Broken Hill.

The Barrow Push races were held four times in the 1980s as competitive events, with the first race held in January, 1983, as part of the Broken Hill centenary celebrations.

