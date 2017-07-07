Balco Art Prize an eclectic mix

The Balco Art Prize exhibition at Balaklava Courthouse Gallery was officially opened on Sunday, with a good crowd of appreciative art lovers attending to see the wonderful mix of art work on display.

Gallery curator, Jo May, welcomed everyone to the 27th exhibition, which received 153 entries from 103 artists ranging in age from three to the 90s!

Entry categories included works from primary and secondary students and novices in genres such as pastels, oils, still life, photography, portraiture and more.

Jo then welcomed judge, Marie Jonsson-Harrison, who announced the winners of each section.

Marie invited Alick Barr, sponsor of the Hangers’ Prize, to present this prize to Lydia Quayle of Munno Para for her coloured pencil work titled, “Slim Dusty.”

New gallery patron and sponsor of the junior encouragement

