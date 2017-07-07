WOOL and livestock producers flocked to the Mid North last week as the Quality Wool and Livestock Group hosted a Bred Well Fed Well workshop in Melrose.

More than a dozen producers attended the workshop on Wednesday, June 21, hosted by Ian and David Clarke of ‘Claris-Glen’.

Darren Gordon of Livestock Logic, who facilitated the day alongside Dr Jason Trompf from JT Agri-Source, said the 15 participants who took part, walked away from the workshop having gained practical tools to optimise reproduction and profitability in their ewe flocks.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com