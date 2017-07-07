Clare Portrait Prize on show

The Clare Valley Portrait Prize 2017 was launched at the Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre last week.

In its second year, the portrait prize attracted 16 entries from local artists.

Winning portraits, as determined by judges Lis Jones-Ingman and Chris Shields, chair of the Burra Regional Art Gallery were:

Vivian Ziersch ‘Brian’ – Overall Winner

Raphael Sabu ‘The Florists’ – Highly Commended

Lou White ‘One Velvet Morning’ – Packing room Prize

Rebecca O’Leary ‘Rose’ – Incentive Prize

Linda Stanway ‘Ella’s Selfie’ – Highly Recommended

Overall prize winner Vivian Ziersch said he was surprised with his win.

“‘It was a surprise to win the Overall Prize and I would like to thank all of the sponsors of the exhibition,” he said.

“I would also like to thank Marion Bartholomaeus for the timely phone call about the exhibition and for organising the Clare Valley Portrait Prize. There was such a good variety of portraits.”

