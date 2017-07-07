Doin’ the Neagles Rock

A group of enthusiastic Clare residents has been helping ensure the survival of a nationally endangered plant – Euphrasia collina – by weeding lavender plants for the past six years!

The group of eight volunteers is part of Trees For Life’s Bush For Life program and decided to take on the care of Neagles Rock Reserve in 2011.

At that stage, the reserve, which is situated on the outskirts of Clare, was being over-run with Topped Lavender, which is a shrubby, woody weed that has become a major problem threatening native plant diversity in the Clare district.

As well as the Topped Lavender and other weeds such as broom, cape tulip and bridal creeper, Neagles Rock Reserve is also home to the largest known population of Euphrasia collina (Osborn’s Eyebright).

The nationally endangered species occurs at four other sites near Clare but the Neagles Rock Reserve population is the most significant with more than 5000 plants being observed in good years.

