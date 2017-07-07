Eagles storm home

BROUGHTON-Mundoora survived a challenge from Orroroo on Saturday to come away from Roo Park 12-point winners in what was a very tight contest.

After enduring a third-term scare when the fourth-placed Roos got to within a point, the Eagles stormed home with the aid of the breeze to win 10.6 (66) to 8.6 (54).

The game opened at a hectic pace and the first goal came in the opening few minutes.

Young Eagle Jarrad Ireland booted the six-pointer after he was nicely set up by some Tom Button brilliance.

Equally impressive was the reply from Orroroo centreman Darren Hughes, but Kane Bowley and Maddy Hayes silenced the crowd of about 800 with goals to put Broughton-Mundoora in front 3.1 to 1.2 at quarter time.

