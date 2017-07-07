Great year for Gilbert Valley Lions

Gilbert Valley Lions Club members, with visitors from both Balaklava and Kapunda clubs, gathered at Waterloo Hall for their annual Handover luncheon.

This was catered for by committee members of the Waterloo Hall committee and all present were high in their praise of the excellent three course meal provided.

President, Lion Greg McLeod, reported on a very successful 2016/17 year of fundraising for humanitarian causes.

A highlight of its projects was the co-ordinating of donations and grants to enable a $67,000 wheelchair accessible vehicle to be purchased for use in the Gilbert Valley area.

It will be based at the Gilbert Valley Senior Citizens Homes at Riverton and is available for use by persons not able to use conventional vehicles for transport to medical and other appointments.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com