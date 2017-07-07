masters of the murray

THOSE readers with a keen memory may recall a tale published more than two years ago regarding former Avon resident, Colleen Bakker, and her bold bid to canoe the entire length of the Murray River.

Well, fast forward more than 24 months and she’s done it! Kind of.

In April 2015, Colleen, the daughter of Balaklava local, Jean Stewart, announced her departure east for Albury, the start of the Murray.

She would be taking partner, John Moodycliffe, a former sailor who is legally blind.

The pair made a good start to their trek, which was expected to take about five months.

Seven weeks in, about 64km east of Mildura, they struck a snag.

It capsized the boat and while they were able to get out safely, the boat couldn’t be flipped back over.

