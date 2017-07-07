Two Wells (34) lost to Mallala (40)

Mallala maintained the lead all game to be rewarded with a six-goal win against fourth placed Two Wells.

“After our loss last week, we wanted a strong win and we had to fight hard for it,” Mallala coach, Carissa Buckley, said.

Two Wells have new coach Lisa Stirling on board, who felt that Mallala’s centre court ran the game well for the first half to give them a five-goal lead at half time. Katelin Clark was again awarded best on court for Mallala, dominant in centre with her fitness and strength.

Stirling felt it was a very physical game and the Mallala goalies shot with high percentages throughout the game. Michelle Montgomery stepped into GA this week with Brooke Wilson absent, moving and working well in Mallala’s goal circle.

