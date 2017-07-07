Wetlands clean-up

Last week, a community working bee was held at the Owen Wetlands. Locals Clint Tiller, Kelvin Tiller, Wayne Heaslip, Kevin Julyan, Brian and Andrew Parker, Ken Warnes and Peter Bowyer were on hand, armed with telehandlers, an articulated loader, and chainsaws. Tasks included tidying dead trees, pruning, and removal of feral tree species, including ash and olives.

This was the first major clean up since the wetlands were established about 25 years ago.

