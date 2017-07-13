Adelaide Plains CWA dishing it up!

There’s an exciting community event coming up at Owen on Sunday, July 23 from 10am to 4pm to be held at the primary school.

The event, hosted by the Adelaide Plains CWA branch, will feature celebrity chef, Simon Bryant, George the Farmer, Smokey the CFS koala, Youth Bus, a kids zone, stalls and lots more!

Local businesses and sponsors are supporting the event by supplying produce either for Simon to use in his two cooking demonstrations, or for other food vendors to use at their stalls.

CWA president, Emma Tiller, said the event is one to bring the whole community together for a family fun day out.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com