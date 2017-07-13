Changes afoot for Rotary

The change-over for the Rotary Club took place at the Clare Aerodrome on Saturday night, with outgoing president, Bill Singleton, handing over the reins to Stephen Freeman.

Prior to being a Rotarian, Stephen, and partner Debbie, were members of Rotaract in Tasmania, before moving to Clare for work.

Among the attendees were mayor Allan Aughey, Rotarians from Gawler and Barossa Valley, Lions from Clare, and Zonta members, which included Debbie.

Excellent catering was led by Mike Day and appreciation was shown to the caterers, volunteers on the bar and to the aerodrome for the use of their facilities.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com