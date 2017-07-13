CWA Sponge Making Night

Lower Light local Christobel Crabb gave members of the Two Wells CWA branch a master class in how to make the perfect sponge roll last month.

Christobel, a long-time home cook and passionate baker, staged a step-by-step demonstration of the delicate process, with the Wells Girls members agreeing the sponge roll is easily one of the most challenging recipes for anyone in the kitchen to tackle.

As well as an in-house demonstration, Christobel also brought along a chocolate version she had prepared earlier and gave tips on how to decorate and display the sponge roll.

With this in mind she encouraged those in attendance to try their hand at creating meringue mushrooms and marshmallow toadstools.

