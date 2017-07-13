Futsal flyers put best foot forward

JAMESTOWN was filled with youthful futsal fanatics on Sunday at the Country Championships.

The event was used as a selection stage for state teams, who will compete at the upcoming Craig Foster International, which will take place in the Gold Coast, Queensland in January.

The Craig Foster Cup is Queensland’s most prestigious Futsal event.

Fustal Federation of SA will be taking teams from Under 11s to Under 19’s to the Queensland event in a bid to qualify for the World Championships, to be held in the USA in July 2018.

The finalists of each age group from the tournament will be invited to the World Futsal Championships.