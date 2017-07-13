Geoff gets ‘hands on’ at Saddleworth

Saddleworth Primary School recently received a personal cheque of $400 from the Honourable Geoff Brock MP to go towards some school murals.

Some time ago, the SRC (student representative council) decided some of the murals around the school needed a bit of updating so enlisted the help of Saddleworth artist, Kaye Langton.

Kaye has spent a lot of time with the students, using her expertise to help design and create some colourful mural handprint masterpieces.

The entrance to the school has been updated, with further plans to repaint the hitting wall in the playground and other paintings throughout the school halls, and also erect an honour board in the front entrance of the school.

