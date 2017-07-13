Lend-a-Hand Foundation saves Snowtown school bus service

Intervention by the Tilt Renewables’ Snowtown Wind Farm Lend-a-Hand Foundation has helped ensure a school bus service for children living on the Barunga Gap school bus route.

The foundation, a community fund associated with the Snowtown wind farm owned by Tilt Renewables, has been in operation since 2008, when Stage 1 of the wind farm was completed.

In February, the Department for Education and Child Development (DECD) Transport Services notified Snowtown Primary School it would no longer provide a department bus for out of town students to use to travel to and from school.

The department said unfortunately, as the numbers of children on the 24-seater bus had fallen below the 10 children it needed to stay running, it would terminate the service at the end of the first term.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com