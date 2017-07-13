Senior Citizens’ golden celebration

The Balaklava Senior Citizens club celebrated its 50th birthday last Friday with a lunch at the Royal Hotel. Club president, Joan Farley, welcomed those present, before cutting the delicious cake, made by member Janice Harding.

The group is always busy, playing indoor bowls at the clubrooms (in front of Mill Court) every Tuesday at 1.30pm and Friday at 2pm, with meetings held every second month.

The group also goes on social outings such as the movies and bus trips, on the fifth Friday of each month, with last month being a mystery bus trip from Lochiel to Owen to Auburn!

If you’d like to join in the fun with the ‘golden oldies’, go along to the clubrooms and see what it’s all about!

