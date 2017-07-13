Simos Bridge replaced

The well-used bridge on Hazeleigh Road, Saddleworth, spanning the River Gilbert, has been replaced, allowing free flow of grain trucks and other farm vehicles across this busy stretch of agricultural

road.

The work, constructing two box culverts to replace the old structure, was completed last week and has been welcomed by residents.

The Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council recognised the importance of Simos bridge to the region and successfully gained $165,000 of grant funding from the Federal Government’s Bridges Renewal Program to undertake its demolition and rebuild.

The new work is a great improvement to the serviceability of the road and the freight route, and is wider than the old bridge, providing easier access.

