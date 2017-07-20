BAYER/CRT iGives to Balaklava High

Bayer CropScience Pty Ltd has again joined forces with Combined Rural Traders (CRT)/ Platinum Ag Services, to reach out to local communities across Australia through its iGiveLocal Communtiy Support program.

Bayer, together with Platinum Ag Services Balaklava, presented Balaklava High School with a cheque for $500 to help agricultural studies ‘make a positive impact on the rural community it serves.’

This year, 100 deserving local community groups across Australia will benefit from the iGiveLocal program to the tune of $50,000.

