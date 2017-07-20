Deb steps back from RBS

Producers across the Upper North, Mid North, Barossa and Kangaroo Island regions are better equipped to manage change, adjust to business challenges, improve profitability and plan for the future thanks to the decade-long efforts of Rural Business Support’s Deb Purvis, who has stepped back from her role as senior rural financial counsellor (Clare).

Deb has worked with producers in a wide range of agribusinesses and enterprises such as livestock, mixed cropping, grape growing, pigs, beekeepers and dairy, supporting them through especially tough periods including the millennium drought, grape industry oversupply and low grape prices.

“I have had clients I have worked with for more than three years, and we’ve spent a lot of time together to get them to the place and outcome they want,” Deb said.

“During this time, I’ve developed some close working relationships with my clients.”

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com