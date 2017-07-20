A decade of Wool, Wine & Wheat fund

Ten years of the Wool Wine and Wheat committee and its work in helping local youth achieve their dreams by awarding education scholarships was celebrated in Clare recently.

WWW raises money through donations and fundraising, and over the past decade has raised $192,048 and supported 70 students from across the district to pursue further education, training or career goals.

Four original committee members – Jane Willson, Buff Bryksy, Sally Hawker and John Koch – attended the celebration along with past recipients of WWW grants, present committee and other members of the community.

Past president Patricia Jacka was unable to attend the event, but provided a short speech which was read on the night.

