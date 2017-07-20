Jamestown’s sheep market cancelled

Tomorrow’s (July 20) monthly sheep market at Jamestown has been cancelled due to insufficient numbers.

Landmark Jamestown stock agent Tom Allen said it was not unusual for sale stock numbers to be low at this time of year, with last year’s July market also cancelled, but expected the August 17 market to go ahead as scheduled.

“There’s not a lot of sheep on the market at this time of the year, it’s a difficult time to market them as many are in full wool or have lambs at foot,” he said.

“Once we get to August and hopefully we’ve had a bit more rain and the weather starts to warm up again, you can wean lambs and sell them or wean and sell the ewe, and we’ll see stock numbers increase again for the market.”

